Where Clemson softball ranks in D1Softball, coaches polls

There’s good news and bad news for Clemson softball in terms of Top 25 rankings for Week 12.

The Tigers went 3-1 last week with wins over Winthrop and winning two of three from Notre Dame in ACC play. That was enough to keep coach John Rittman’s team at No. 22 in the USA TODAY Sports/NCFA Division I Top 25 coaches poll, compiled by the 32 head coaches who make up the rankings.

Clemson fell one spot in the coaches poll from last week.

The Tigers fell out of D1Softball’s Top 25 poll, also released Tuesday. It’s the second major poll that Clemson was shut out of this week; the team was also unranked in Monday’s new Softball America Top 25 rankings.

Just as importantly, Clemson is ranked No. 23 in the RPI rankings. Those rankings hold more weight when the selection committee decides its seedings for the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

The top four teams were the same in both the coaches poll and D1Softball’s poll with Texas (38-6 overall) remaining No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Oklahoma (42-4) fell to No. 2 while Tennessee (34-8) moved up to No. 3 in both polls.

Oklahoma State (39-8) shot up to No. 4 in both polls.

In D1Softball’s poll, UCLA jumped all the way to No. 5 after a series sweep of previously fifth-ranked Stanford. The Bruins (27-9) climbed 12 spots in D1Softball’s poll.

Duke (39-6) checked in at No. 5 in the coaches poll.

The Blue Devils were the highest ranked ACC team in either poll and one of four league members in this week’s rankings. Aside from Clemson at No. 22, the ACC also featured Virginia Tech (No. 13) and Florida State (No. 16) in this week’s Top 25.

The SEC led the way with 10 teams ranked in both polls.

Clemson is scheduled to close out the regular season portion of their schedule this weekend when they travel to Louisville for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Tigers are tied for fourth place in ACC standings with Virginia. They trail conference leader Florida State (15-3), Duke (17-4), and Virginia Tech (17-4).

