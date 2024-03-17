Where Cincinnati basketball's 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

With Selection Sunday on St. Patrick's Day, the luck of the Irish might not be with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team in terms of the NCAA tournament. Though they have admirable numbers in the NCAA NET, the mathematical tool used for seeding and by respected basketball statistician Ken Pomery (KenPom.com), indicators are it might not be enough. Despite a Saturday rating of No. 38 showing they're among the top teams, they will face heavy lobbying and geographical biases that always make selection committee members heroes or bums, depending on your rooting interests.

Dan Skillings Jr. and the Cincinnati Bearcats will find out their postseason destination sometime Sunday evening. After winning two of three games in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Wes Miller's Bearcats are 20-14.

Nothing but NET?

There are 32 NCAA tournament automatic bids from league tie-ins. Clearly, there are better teams ranking-wise that get left out, but tradition is tradition and only 36 at-large bids exist.

Going into the conference title weekend, the Bearcats had a better or similar NCAA NET ranking to at least 10 teams that had been listed "in" by the various bracketologists who become relevant this time of year.

Outside of Bracketville city limits

Saturday's prognostications from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Jerry Palm of CBS and Mike DeCourcy of Fox Sports all have the Bearcats among the NCAA uninvited.

Projections constantly change, but before Saturday's games, Lunardi had Oklahoma, St. John's, Virginia and New Mexico as his "last four in". Palm went St. John's, Northwestern, Texas A&M and Pitt, while DeCourcy said Virgina, Texas A&M, Seton Hall and New Mexico.

In all three versions of the brackets, the Bearcats aren't close to other "bubble" schools, though their Saturday NET/KenPom number of 38 is better than Pitt's 41, Texas A&M's 42, Oklahoma's 46, Northwestern's 54, Virginia's 55 and Seton Hall's 66.

As for Quad 1 wins ( at home vs. top 30, neutral vs. top 50, on road vs. top 75), Pitt, Oklahoma and Northwestern have the same amount as the Bearcats with four. Texas A&M and Seton Hall have five. Virginia has two.

UC's John Newman III will find out where his next game will be Sunday. The grad student is in his final season and hopes to continue his career this month.

NIT selection show

The CBS NCAA selection show begins at 6 p.m. but if you don't hear UC called, you may be interested in ESPN2's NIT selection show at 9:30 Sunday night. The Bearcats have confirmed they would take such a bid, unlike Ole Miss, Indiana and Memphis, which have already opted out.

NITbracketology.com Saturday had UC as the top seed from the Big 12, with UCF the second and Kansas State also getting an invite. The Power Five conferences all get two seeds in the new format. From the Big Ten, Ohio State would also be a top seed. Other nearby teams projected to participate are Butler and Indiana State. Obviously, the plethora of "NCAA bubble" teams that burst Sunday evening will have the opportunity to participate after the wiping of tears.

Jizzle James and the Cincinnati Bearcats could have more games at Fifth Third Arena should they get bypassed by the NCAA and take an NIT bid Sunday.

Coach Wes Miller's UC squad last year hosted an opening-round game vs. Virginia Tech, then won on the road at Hofstra before dropping an NIT quarterfinal at Utah Valley University. UC was unable to host the other games due to pre-scheduled floor resurfacing at Fifth Third Arena that had to be done prior to spring commencement. That would not be the case this season should UC advance. As a Big 12 automatic qualifier, UC would again be in line to host at least one game which could come early-to-mid-week.

The Enquirer will have updates and ticket information to UC's postseason game as soon as such information is provided.

UC baseball

The Bearcats got their first Big 12 win at home shutting out Kansas 1-0 Saturday. Tommy Boba threw eight no-hit innings and didn't give up a hit until a 9th-inning bunt single. Christian Mitchelle allowed a hit but stranded two for the save. UC's one run was Lauden Brooks scoring on a 5th-inning Alec Jones single. The series rubber match is Sunday at noon.

