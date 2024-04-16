Wheelock's hat trick highlights 6-0 Cheboygan soccer victory over Roscommon

CHEBOYGAN – Whether it’s nice weather or nasty weather, the Cheboygan girls soccer team doesn’t seem to care.

The Chiefs just keep on winning.

Thankfully for the Chiefs, their home opener was a lot nicer weather-wise than their previous two games to start the campaign. In front of their home fans, Cheboygan delivered another quality display to start the season, capturing a 6-0 victory over Roscommon on Monday.

Here’s some takeaways following Cheboygan’s impressive home display.

Lightning-fast start pays dividends

It didn’t take long for the unbeaten Chiefs (3-0, 3-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League) to take the lead, as sophomore forward Jaelyn Wheelock delivered the first of her team-high three goals to make it 1-0 just under four minutes into the contest. About two minutes later, senior Taylor Bent pushed Cheboygan’s advantage to 2-0 with a goal, while sophomore Morgan Davis helped the Chiefs go up 3-0 with 31:25 remaining in the half.

“It really helped us relax for the rest of the game and kind of take our time with things more,” Bent said of Cheboygan’s start. “It was kind of rough being far away the first week, but it’s good to be back here and playing in front of our families.”

Cheboygan freshman midfielder Elise Markham (13) keeps control of the ball during the second half of Monday's girls soccer home clash against Roscommon.

Sophomore Jillian McKinley and Wheelock each added goals to give Cheboygan a 5-0 lead at the break.

Wheelock’s hat trick finishes off dominant display

Wheelock wrapped up an excellent night by completing her hat trick with 16:25 left to play. Junior Addy Baldwin tallied two assists for the Chiefs, who received an assist apiece from Wheelock and Davis.

With the win, Cheboygan has now outscored its opponents 16-0 through three contests.

“The stuff we’re working on in practice is evident in the games,” Cheboygan coach Tom Markham said. “That’s the best thing is that we’re going to continue to keep refining our game, but we had no serves go in front of the net tonight that weren’t answered, we were hustling to get those second balls, and I’m just really proud of that. We’ve got to continue to work on the other stuff, being a little more unpredictable and looking for more options, but I thought the kids played hard tonight. I’m really proud of them.”

Cheboygan senior Taylor Bent gets congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half against Roscommon on Monday.

Chemistry key for home team

What was evident on Monday was a cohesive team display from Cheboygan. With experienced and younger players meshing on the pitch, it helped pave way to a lopsided triumph.

“I think we’re all able to tell each other anything,” Bent said. “We don’t get butthurt or anything like that, and we’re all good listeners. We’re listening to what others have to say because everyone has a different point of view.”

Cheboygan stays home for a 6 p.m. contest against Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.

“The weather cooperated with us tonight, so it was a nice not to be playing in a slop fest,” Markham said. “I think we’re really on the verge of playing some really, really quality soccer.”

Cheboygan girls soccer coach Tom Markham gives a halftime talk to his team during Monday's matchup against Roscommon.

