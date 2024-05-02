West Saratoga jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Jockey Jesus Castanon will ride West Saratoga in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby May 4, 2024. The two train during a morning workout April 19, 2024 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

The highly anticipated 150th annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is around the corner, a thrilling event where a horse competing could earn a staggering 500 times its modest purchase price.

In 2022, Harry L. Veruchi made a wise investment, purchasing West Saratoga for a head-turning $11,000. Despite the horse's impressive winnings of over $300,000, the Kentucky Derby purse, a prize shared among the top five finishers, could prove that success in horse racing is not always determined by the initial purchase price.

West Saratoga, a horse with a rich lineage, is the offspring of Exaggerator, the 2016 Preakness winner and second-place winner of the 2016 Kentucky Derby. Its dam is Mo Wicked, an unraced mare and daughter of the 2010 champion Uncle Mo, which produced the 2022 Belmont hero Mo Donegal.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising West Saratoga.

West Saratoga: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Larry Demeritte

Jockey: Jesus Castanon

Owner: Harry L. Veruchi

Sire: Exaggerator

Dam: Mo Wicked

Bred: Two Hearts Farm II LLC, Kentucky, United States

West Saratoga: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 09/16/23 Churchill Downs 2023 Iroquois 1 84 10/07/23 Keeneland 2023 Breeders' Futurity (G1) 5 78 1/13/24 Tampa Bay Downs 2024 Pasco (LS) 2 77 2/10/24 Tampa Bay Downs 2024 Sam F. Davis (G3) 3 83 3/23/24 Turfway Park 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) 2 88

Career Earnings: $363,640

West Saratoga: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Post number: 13

Odds via CBS Sports:

West Saratoga (50-1)

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

