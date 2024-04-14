West Ham debutant George Earthy ‘awake’ and taken to hospital after sickening head clash

West Ham United's George Earthy left the pitch on a stretcher - PA/John Walton

West Ham manager David Moyes confirmed that teenager George Earthy was “awake” and will be assessed at a hospital on Sunday night after appearing to be knocked unconscious on his Premier League debut.

The academy graduate, 19, was introduced by Moyes as an 82nd-minute substitute in West Ham’s 2-0 defeat by Fulham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Shortly after his arrival, Earthy went down following an accidental collision with team-mate Edson Alvarez.

During the lengthy medical treatment that followed, Fulham supporters loudly celebrated their soon-to-be victory. This was met by jeers from the home fans, who appeared to take exception to their actions at what they deemed disrespectful behaviour with Earthy’s well-being at that point unknown.

After receiving lengthy medical treatment, Earthy departed on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask. He was replaced by Maxwel Cornet.

“He’s fine,” said Moyes. “We believe it is a head knock. He’s awake and he’s gone to hospital, so we’ll get the checks done. We think he’s OK at the moment.”

Moyes was unable to confirm whether Earthy had been knocked unconscious during the incident: “We all thought that from the touchline,” he added. “But I couldn’t tell you any more.”

Earthy’s top-flight debut came exactly a month after his only other senior action – that coming as a late substitute in West Ham’s 5-0 victory over Freiburg.

Last season, he starred for the club’s Under-18 team who won both the U18 Premier League South and the FA Youth Cup.

Even in his short cameo, which came after Andreas Pereira had scored for Fulham in either half, Earthy had several bright moments.

“I’m really disappointed for George,” Moyes added. “He’s been doing really well in training, doing great in the under 21s and getting himself much closer to the first team. He actually started well with the ball. He had some really nice touches when he came on.

“He’s a terrific footballer, a great little technician. If we’d had the right moments we’d have tried to get him involved a bit sooner. He didn’t let himself down in the period he was on.”

A post-match West Ham statement said: “West Ham United can confirm George Earthy will undergo an assessment in a London hospital this evening following the incident which saw him stretchered off during today’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.

“The midfielder - who entered the field as a second half substitute to make his Premier League debut against the Cottagers - was taken off in stoppage time. West Ham United will provide a further update in due course.”

