Weiss ties strikeout record as Rockers win 9-1

May 9—WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers scored the first eight runs of the game and totaled 13 hits while Ryan Weiss tied the team record for strikeouts in a game as High Point beat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 9-1 in Atlantic League baseball Wednesday at Recency Furniture Stadium.

Clayton Mehlbauer homered and drove in two while Jake Washer had a pair of hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Rockers (7-5), which scored seven runs in the third to lead 8-0. Zander Wiel had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Colin Moran, who doubled, and Ben Aklinski each had two hits.

Weiss strikeouts with 12 strikeouts while scattering two hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings.

The teams will conclude this three-game set Thursday before playing three more starting Friday at Truist Point. That'll be the start of a lengthy homestand that will continue through Sunday, May 19.