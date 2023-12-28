Texas A&M true freshman QB Marcel Reed has historic Texas Bowl performance in defeat

Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Marcel Reed likely didn’t expect to get any significant playing time during the 2023 season.

However, life comes at you fast and he was more than ready when the opportunity presented itself. Sophomore starter Jaylen Henderson injured his right arm on the first play of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston, which thrust Reed into the spotlight on a national stage.

The undermanned Aggies may have lost to No. 20 Oklahoma State but the 2023 Mr. Football in Tennesee seized the moment. Reed had made two previous appearances in limited-action this year, on Nov. 11 against Mississippi State and the following week versus Abilene Christian.

On Wednesday at NRG Stadium, the true freshman completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 361 yards and one interception, which was a Hail Mary heave on the game’s final play.

Reed’s yards passing was the most against a Power Five opponent since Kellen Mond tossed for 430 yards against Clemson in 2018. Since then, only one other performance topped Reed’s extended debut, when Haynes King passed for 364 yards against Sam Houston State last year.

The backup signal-caller added 10 rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown to his overall stat line as well. Reed’s main highlight from the Texas Bowl came on a 20-yard scamper down the right sideline for a score.

Whether it’s Henderson or Reed starting under center for Texas A&M next season, new head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies will be in good hands.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire