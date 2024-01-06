The Mike Elko era is here and the staff is complete

While it felt like it took forever for Coach Mike Elko to complete his staffing choices, we finally reached this point. Objectively, he’s put together a strong team, which I believe is highlighted by Collin Klein, Holmon Wiggins, Tommy Moffitt, and Derek Miller.

Wiggins is probably the biggest name on the coming over from Alabama, where he was a top-ten recruiter and helped develop five 1st rounds picks, including Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Another interesting note is for the first time since 2017 the Aggie Football team will have an on-the-field special teams coach in Patrick Dougherty. This will be welcome, as the Aggies struggled last season in multiple phases of special teams.

Coach Elko is putting his stamp on the program in a major program early, and even though it seemed like he was slow rolling from these hires, they seem to be paying dividends in the transfer portal. Join us in welcoming some new and familiar faces back to Aggieland.

Collin Klein - Offensive Coordinator / Quarterback Coach

Adam Cushing - Run Game Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach

Welcome to Aggieland, @CoachCushing! 👍 Meet new Run Game Coordinator and Offensive Line coach Adam Cushing: 🔗 https://t.co/2Yg90PeXpz#GigEm pic.twitter.com/fFEgpC9oEl — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2023

Trooper Taylor - Associate Head Coach (Offense) / Running Backs Coach

Welcome to Aggieland, Trooper! 👍 Meet new Associate Head Coach on offense and Running Backs coach Trooper Taylor: 🔗 https://t.co/TIsBNZidUj#GigEm pic.twitter.com/d4JuldWdnG — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2023

Holmon Wiggins - Wide Receivers Coach

Patrick Dougherty - Special Teams Coordinator / Tight Ends Coach

Jay Bateman - Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers Coach

Sean Spencer - Defensive Line Coach

Tony Jerod-Eddie - Defensive Line Coach

Ishmael Aristide - Defensive Backs Coach

Wesley McGriff - Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Back Coach

Tommy Moffitt - Director of Football Strength & Conditioning

Derek Miller - Recruiting General Manager

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire