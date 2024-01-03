Texas A&M sophomore QB Jaylen Henderson officially set to return for 2024 season

Back in November, Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson said he was “ready to work” under new head coach Mike Elko and his staff for the 2024 season.

Despite getting injured on the first play of the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, Henderson confirmed his proclamation on Wednesday morning. Per a report from On3 Sports college sports business & transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos, the superb sophomore will not be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and intends to play again for the Aggies later this year, according to the A&P Agency.

Henderson suffered a humerus fracture to his right, non-throwing arm during a 31-23 loss against No. 20 Oklahoma State. He had a “very successful surgery” on Dec. 29. True freshman Marcel Reed took over for Henderson and accomplished history along the way.

If everyone is healthy by training camp, there will be a three-horse race to become the Texas A&M starting signal caller between Henderson, Reed and sophomore Conner Weigman.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire