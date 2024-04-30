Read the full story on Backfire News

Watch Two Built Off-Road Trucks In A Nail-Biting Race

Hoonigan has been running its “This vs That” web series for a while now and it’s produced some really interesting matchups. While not using a hardcore drag race setup with a prepared surface, etc. it was always entertaining to see different builds go head to head. But now they’re doing some off-road races like this one between two purpose-built trucks and it’s better than ever.

Both of these trucks are built, not bought, diverging far from the original product off the factory line. The first is a 1989 Toyota Pickup with an extended cab. It’s been chopped up to the point some might be hard pressed to identify what it originally was.

Not only is it lacking the bed and the front end, it has a custom chassis and roll cage. Under the hood is a 7.0-liter Chevy Performance LS7 V8 crate motor with 500-horsepower mated to a 3-speed automatic transmission. The front and rear axles are solid and the truck has four-wheel drive, of course.

The other truck is a 1989 Ford Ranger, also built seven ways to Sunday. You’ll note the larger modern F-Series headlights, hood scoop, steel tubular bumpers, KC lights, and more making this quite the rig.

It’s thumping hard with a 7.5-liter Chevy V8 with about 700-hp for an advantage in the power-to-weight ratio (and to anger the Ford purists). While it also has a 3-speed automatic transmission, it’s running only two-wheel drive and comes with an independent front and rear.

Even suspension travel favors the Ford with 20 inches in the front and 28 inches in the rear versus 17 inches and 24 inches, respectively. This isn’t a flat course, so flex is an important part of the equation.

On paper, it appears the Ford Ranger has the upper hand in this race. But, as we know from real-world experience, races aren’t won on paper and there are many more variables at play.

Watch the three rounds of racing to see which of these trucks comes out on top.

Image via Hoonigan/YouTube