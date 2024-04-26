Watch: The moment Ricky Pearsall finds out he is being drafted by the 49ers in the first round

At the end of the first round, the San Francisco 49ers finally got on the clock to make their highly-anticipated selection. With the No. 31 overall pick in the first round, the 49ers surprised many by drafting Florida pass catcher Ricky Pearsall.

Although he wasn’t in the green room with Roger Goodell in Detroit, Michigan, the Florida Gators product was able to catch the call he got from the 49ers on camera.

The Florida Gators released a video of Pearsall finding out the 49ers were drafting him at No. 31 overall in the first round. After revealing the 49ers drafted him to his friends and family, the entire room went into a frenzied celebration.

Via @GatorsFB on Twitter:

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire