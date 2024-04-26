Brandon Aiyuk was a big fan of 49ers 1st-round draft pick

Before the draft got underway, Brandon Aiyuk’s name flooded the NFL rumor mill as the star wide receiver is heading into the final season of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

While the first round came and went with 32 picks on Thursday night in Detroit, Aiyuk wasn’t traded and remained a member of the 49ers.

With the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, the 49ers brought in Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Although the 49ers drafted another wide receiver, Aiyuk was a fan of John Lynch’s pick on Thursday night.

When speaking to members of the media on Thursday after making the 49ers’ first-round selection, Lynch told reporters he received a text message from Aiyuk after drafting Pearsall.

According to Lynch, Aiyuk texted, saying, “Fire pick. Can’t lie.

Pearsall and Aiyuk shared the field together at Arizona State. Before the 49ers drafted Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 draft, and prior to Pearsall transferring to Florida, the duo were teammates in Tempe during the 2019 season. At Arizona State, Aiyuk and Pearsall caught passes from 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jaden Daniels.

