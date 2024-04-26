Watch: All the highlights from new 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall

Following the first round of the NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers will be welcoming a new pass catcher to Santa Clara. With the No. 31 overall pick, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall out of Florida with the second to last pick in the first round.

In his final season at Florida, Pearsall notched 65 catches for 965 yards to go along with four touchdowns. Pearsall tacked on two rushing scores. Pearsall ended his final campaign in Gainsville with 1027 yards from scrimmage.

Prior to transferring to Florida for his final two seasons, Pearsall played at Arizona State and was teammates with current 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Pearsall has a flurry of highlights from his time in Florida, including a reception that was in the catch-of-the-year conversation. Watch all the highlights from the newest member of the 49ers via YouTube:

