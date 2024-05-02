How to watch Kentucky Oaks 2024 at Churchill Downs: Race time, TV channel, streaming, odds

A day before "the most exciting two minutes in sports," the Kentucky Oaks is scheduled Friday at Churchill Downs.

Tarifa, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, is the favorite and drew the No. 8 post position. She has 7-2 morning-line odds.

Leslie's Rose (4-1), who drew the No. 14 post, and Just F Y I (9-2), who drew the No. 13 post, are the other favorites.

Here are the details about how to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks:

What time is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The Kentucky Oaks kicks off a monumental weekend of horse racing on Friday, May 3, the day before the Kentucky Derby races. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel will air the Kentucky Oaks?

Date: Friday, May 3

Time: Coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The Oaks' scheduled post time is 5:51 p.m.

TV network and streaming: USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

NBC will have Larry Collmus as the race caller, and Mike Tirico and Rebecca Lowe are hosts. Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier are analysts. Kenny Rice, Donna Brothers, Ahmed Fareed, Britney Eurton, Nick Luck, Dylan Dreyer, Steve Kornacki and Zanna Rassi are reporters. Lowe and Fareed will finish the coverage with the trophy presentation.

How to listen to 2024 Kentucky Oaks Day races and prerace shows on radio

NBC Sports Audio, Channel 85 on SiriusXM

Horses, morning-line odds for 2024 Kentucky Oaks

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch, stream Kentucky Oaks 2024: Start time, TV channel, odds