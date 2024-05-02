How to watch Kentucky Oaks 2024 at Churchill Downs: Race time, TV channel, streaming, odds
A day before "the most exciting two minutes in sports," the Kentucky Oaks is scheduled Friday at Churchill Downs.
Tarifa, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, is the favorite and drew the No. 8 post position. She has 7-2 morning-line odds.
Leslie's Rose (4-1), who drew the No. 14 post, and Just F Y I (9-2), who drew the No. 13 post, are the other favorites.
Here are the details about how to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks:
What time is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?
The Kentucky Oaks kicks off a monumental weekend of horse racing on Friday, May 3, the day before the Kentucky Derby races. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET.
What channel will air the Kentucky Oaks?
Date: Friday, May 3
Time: Coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The Oaks' scheduled post time is 5:51 p.m.
TV network and streaming: USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.
NBC will have Larry Collmus as the race caller, and Mike Tirico and Rebecca Lowe are hosts. Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier are analysts. Kenny Rice, Donna Brothers, Ahmed Fareed, Britney Eurton, Nick Luck, Dylan Dreyer, Steve Kornacki and Zanna Rassi are reporters. Lowe and Fareed will finish the coverage with the trophy presentation.
How to listen to 2024 Kentucky Oaks Day races and prerace shows on radio
NBC Sports Audio, Channel 85 on SiriusXM
Horses, morning-line odds for 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Tapit Jenallie, Eddie Milligan Jr., Emmanuel Esquivel, 30-1, SCRATCHED
Gin Gin, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 30-1
Where's My Ring, Val Brinkerhoff, Jose Lezcano, 15-1
Regulatory Risk, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 20-1
Thorpedo Anna, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-1
Lemon Muffin, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 30-1
Into Champagne, Ian Wilkes, Julien Leparoux, 30-1
Ways and Means, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1
Power Squeeze, Jorge Delgado, Daniel Centeno, 12-1
Just F Y I, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 9-2
Leslie's Rose, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. 4-1.
Our Pretty Woman, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario
Also eligible
16. Candied, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez
Kentucky Oaks 2024 prerace reading
Who were best fillies to wear lilies? Top performances in Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Ed DeRosa's picks for Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs: Horses to bet for each race
Which Kentucky Oaks 2024 horses are best mudders? What to know if it rains on race day
Rain is in Friday's forecast. What to expect for Kentucky Oaks 2024 at Churchill Downs
Kentucky Oaks favorite Tarifa, trained by Brad Cox, among those who can make history May 3
C.L. Brown column: A Kentucky Derby, Oaks sweep? Trainer Kenny McPeek might have horses to get it done
Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch, stream Kentucky Oaks 2024: Start time, TV channel, odds