Who were best fillies to wear lilies? Top performances in Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

You may know Aristides as the winner of the first Kentucky Derby in 1875, but can you name the filly who captured the Kentucky Oaks two days later?

The answer is Vinaigrette, who beat favored Gyptis by a neck.

The Courier Journal of May 20, 1875, described Vinaigrette as “a large, strong filly, about fifteen hands three inches high, plain but very serviceable looking. … She has a promising future before her, and if properly trained ought to win laurels over a distance of ground.”

Little did they know 149 years ago that the Kentucky Oaks would become an institution, anchoring Churchill Downs’ second-biggest day of racing and drawing a record crowd of 124,589 in 2016.

Since Vinaigrette’s victory in the Kentucky Oaks, there have been several memorable moments in the race for top 3-year-old fillies.

Here are five of the best:

Flamma (1912)

Flamma became the first of five fillies to win the Kentucky Oaks after also running in the Kentucky Derby.

This came during a period that saw the Oaks take place 2-3 weeks after the Derby. No horse ever won both races.

Flamma, ridden by Jimmy Butwell, was the 7-10 favorite and won by 2 lengths over Floral Day on a sloppy track.

The Courier Journal reported that Flamma broke last before rallying. “The daughter of Hastings-Flittermouse shot out in front, covered with mud from the fetlocks to eartips, and was never headed in the final drive through the stretch.”

Flamma died of pneumonia in 1914.

The other Oaks winners who also competed in the Derby were Bronzewing (1914, third in Derby), Viva America (1918, third in Derby), Startle (1922, eighth in Derby) and Alcibiades (1930, 10th in Derby).

Davona Dale (1979)

Living up to her 2-5 favoritism, Davona Dale romped by 4 ¼ lengths over Himalayan on a sloppy track.

After the race, Davona Dale trainer John Veitch expressed concern about his filly’s wide trip.

“From the half-mile pole to the wire she was 10 horses wide,” Veitch said. “She had to make up a terrible disadvantage. … I was worried a horse would slip through on the inside.”

The victory was part of an outstanding 3-year-old season for Davona Dale, who won the old Filly Triple Crown consisting of the Kentucky Oaks, Black-Eyed Susan and Coaching Club American Oaks, as well as the New York Filly Triple, taking the Acorn and Mother Goose to go with her Coaching Club victory.

Davona Dale was selected for the Hall of Fame in 1985 after posting an 11-2-1 record in 18 career starts.

Silverbulletday (1999)

A monster favorite at 1-10 odds, Silverbulletday won by 2 lengths over Dreams Gallore and gave trainer Bob Baffert the first of his three Oaks victories.

A then-record crowd of 101,034 saw Silverbulletday roll after Baffert decided to run her in the Oaks instead of the Kentucky Derby.

“It was one of those things where I went with my gut feeling, my instinct,” Baffert said.

Silverbulletday later raced against the boys in the Belmont, finishing seventh to snap her eight-race winning streak.

A $155,000 purchase by Mike Pegram, Silverbulletday was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 after posting a 15-3-1 record in 23 career starts. She won 13 graded stakes, including five Grade 1s.

Lemons Forever (2006)

Trained by Dallas Stewart and ridden by Mark Guidry, Lemons Forever became the longest shot to win the race at 47-1 odds.

Breaking from the outside No. 14 post, Lemons Forever won by 1 ½ lengths over Ermine and led Stewart to mix his metaphors in celebration.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to believe in yourself, grab the bull by the horns and hope everything turns out lemons,” Stewart said after the shocking victory.

Rachel Alexandra (2009)

It was the biggest romp in Oaks history, as Rachel Alexandra and jockey Calvin Borel won by 20 ¼ lengths over Stone Legacy.

Rachel Alexandra was the heavy favorite at 3-10 odds and lived up to the billing.

“She’s the most powerful horse I’ve been on in my entire life,” said Borel, who won the Kentucky Derby the next day aboard 50-1 long shot Mine That Bird.

The winners met two weeks later in the Preakness with Rachel Alexandra — ridden by Borel — winning by a length over Mine That Bird, who was ridden by Mike Smith.

More horse racing: From Secretariat to American Pharoah, here are top 10 Kentucky Derby winners of all time

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Oaks winners to remember? Top race moments at Churchill Downs