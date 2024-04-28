Kentucky Oaks 2024 post positions are set. See who's favored, odds at Churchill Downs

Post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Oaks are set; with Tarifa established as the favorite in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 stakes race during Saturday's draw at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, Tarifa drew the No. 8 spot and leads the pack with 7-2 morning-line odds. Other top contenders include Leslie's Rose (4-1), who drew the No. 14 spot, and Just F Y I (9-2), who drew the No. 13 spot.

A 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies, the Oaks has an approximate post time of 5:51 p.m. Friday and will be the 11th of 13 races that day.

It will air on USA Network. It's also available to stream via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Here's a look at the post position draw with each filly's trainer, jockey and morning-line odds. Click a horse’s name to learn more about her:

Kentucky Oaks 2024 post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

Also eligible

15. Our Pretty Woman, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario

16. Candied, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez

