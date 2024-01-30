How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE – Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against Iowa State. The Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against West Virginia. Earlier this season, Kansas won on the road against Oklahoma State.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Oklahoma State

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Jan. 30

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

