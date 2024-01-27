Advertisement

Kansas basketball vs. Iowa State live score updates: Jayhawks are facing Cyclones

Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
·2 min read

AMES, Iowa — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against Iowa State.

The No. 8 Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Cincinnati. The No. 18 Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Kansas State. It’s the first time these two sides have met this season.

Follow along for updates from the game.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Iowa State

Tip-off: 12:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 27

TV: CBS

Betting odds: Iowa State by 4.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Iowa State live score updates

2nd Half

Iowa State leads 52-42 with 11:57 left in 2nd half

Iowa State leads 38-32 with 17:03 left in 2nd half

HALFTIME: Iowa State 30, Kansas 26

Kansas leads 22-21 with 3:54 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 20-18 with 5:27 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 14-9 with 11:07 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 11-9 with 14:43 left in 1st half

Pregame

Here are the starters

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

