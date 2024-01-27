Kansas basketball vs. Iowa State live score updates: Jayhawks are facing Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against Iowa State.

The No. 8 Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Cincinnati. The No. 18 Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Kansas State. It’s the first time these two sides have met this season.

Follow along for updates from the game.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Iowa State

Tip-off: 12:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 27

TV: CBS

Betting odds: Iowa State by 4.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Iowa State live score updates

2nd Half

Iowa State leads 52-42 with 11:57 left in 2nd half

With how this game has gone, a 10-point deficit feels more like 20.#kubball pic.twitter.com/BisobuXryQ — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

Iowa State leads 38-32 with 17:03 left in 2nd half

Don't feel like you can take KJ out. Have to ride with him despite 3 fouls.#kubball pic.twitter.com/iJvjVrAyVr — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

HALFTIME: Iowa State 30, Kansas 26

Kansas leads 22-21 with 3:54 left in 1st half

It's a race!



12 combined turnovers.



18 combined made shots from the field.#kubball pic.twitter.com/TXTAjBzPm3 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

Kansas leads 20-18 with 5:27 left in 1st half

#kubball went a long stretch without scoring, but recovers to lead again pic.twitter.com/efmPL0jW4d — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

Kansas leads 14-9 with 11:07 left in 1st half

Self wanted Timberlake to pass that, either way #kubball still leads pic.twitter.com/1PAVMheNED — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

Kansas leads 11-9 with 14:43 left in 1st half

Last year's game here turned out to be pretty rough for #kubball, but this year it's shaping up to be much different so far. pic.twitter.com/4HJ4fssxQH — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 27, 2024

Pregame

Here are the starters

First 5️⃣ vs. Iowa State pic.twitter.com/rMWOH2H66p — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 27, 2024

