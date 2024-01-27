How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Iowa State

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference road game against Iowa State.

The No. 8 Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against Cincinnati. The No. 18 Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against Kansas State. Last season, Iowa State beat Kansas when they played in Ames.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Iowa State

When: 12:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Iowa State forward Hason Ward (24) dunks the ball during a Big 12 Conference game against Kansas State on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

