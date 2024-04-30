WATCH: A.J. Brown says he’ll retire as an Eagle after signing 3-year, $96M extension

A.J. Brown is back in Philadelphia and now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history after signing his new three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles.

Brown had an Eagles receiver record 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns last season, while his running mate DeVonta Smith logged 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

After signing his deal, Brown had a message for fans: When he hangs his cleats up, “he’ll retire in an Eagles jersey.”

Philadelphia has now signed Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Smith, Brown, and Jake Elliott to contract extensions that will keep the Eagles’ core together for years.

