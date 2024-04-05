What to watch during Jackson State football spring game, including play of QB JaCobian Morgan

Much has changed for Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor. With the experience of his first season as a head coach in hand, he has a much better idea of what to expect.

That includes what to expect from the Blue and White spring game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The 2023 game had a lot of chaos. The weather was downright miserable with a steady drizzle, attendance was low and it was evident the team was a mass of new players and coaches learning their roles.

Not so this season. Taylor was able to recruit for need and not deal with replacing 60 players and almost an entire coaching staff.

Here are three things to watch in the spring game:

Who's calling the plays for Jackson State football's offense

It will be interesting to watch how Taylor and the offensive coaches work in the game-like conditions.

Maurice Harris and Jason Onyebuagu, the co-coordinators in 2023, have left for positions at Auburn and South Alabama, respectively. According to the Jackson State football website, no coach on the 2024 staff is listed as offensive coordinator. The Tigers also lost quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman to Austin Peay.

In 2023, Jackson State led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total offense with 389.4 yards per game, and scored 27.3 points per game, which was fourth in the SWAC. The spring game could show whether it's more likely to see a step forward or a step back on offense in 2024.

Taylor could call the plays in the spring game. He is not new to the role; he was the offensive coordinator for Jackson State in 2021 and held that role at North Carolina Central (2014-18).

But Taylor has never been an offensive coordinator and head coach at the same time. This will give Taylor a chance to see if he can be a CEO coach and game manager at the same time.

How much quarterback JaCobian Morgan has grown

Make no mistake about it, the Tigers will go as fast and far as quarterback JaCobian Morgan takes them. He went from playing on red zone packages last season, to starting the last four games. Taylor has tied his coaching future on Morgan, especially when former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body, who is now at Alabama State, was in the transfer portal this offseason.

Morgan, who is a transfer from Syracuse, showed flashes in 2023. Morgan was 83-for-123 passing with 10 touchdowns and ran for six more touchdowns. He also fumbled eight times in his first three games. .

Morgan's progress in the spring game should go a long way in determining the Tigers' trajectory ahead of preseason practice.

How Jackson State's defensive line performs

As important as Morgan's play will be this fall, Jackson State's bid for the SWAC title requires that the defensive line resumes the dominance it showed in 2022. That is the standard. It shut opposing offenses down, giving up only 13.5 points and 252.5 yards per game.

Last season, the defense was good, but not dominant. JSU gave up 23.9 points and 335. 8 yards per game, though it led the SWAC with 17 interceptions.

How the defensive line plays will determine the season for the Tigers, and it starts in the spring game. Keep an eye on returning players Tyas Martin and Tru Thompson, who each had three sacks last season, and whether their plays shows they can take on even bigger roles in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 Jackson State football storylines to watch in spring game