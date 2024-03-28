Jackson State football 2024 season opener date vs UL Monroe changed, kickoff time set

The Jackson State football team will open its 2024 schedule on the road against UL Monroe at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, the school announced Thursday.

The game was moved to a Thursday night after originally being scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

The two teams have met before on Sept. 18, 2021, when Deion Sanders was coaching the Tigers.

The game was played at Malone Stadium with UL Monroe winning 12-7.

A lot has changed since the last time these teams met. Both teams have different coaches: Jackson State will have second-year coach T.C. Taylor, who led JSU to a 7-4 record and a second-place finish in the SWAC East Division.

The Tigers will have a potent offense coming back with quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who is a transfer from Syracuse. Morgan started the last four games and was the SWAC player of the week and Newcomer of the Week on successive weeks.

The Warhawks hired Bryant Vincent on Dec. 6, 2023. Vincent was the offensive coordinator at New Mexico prior to being hired. He replaces Terry Bowden, who was 10-26 in three seasons as coach.

The Tigers' home opener is Sept. 7 against Lane and the SWAC opener is Sept. 28 at Texas Southern.

