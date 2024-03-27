Jackson State football spring game set for April 6

The Jackson State football team will hold its annual Blue and White spring game at 3 p.m., April 6, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This will be Tigers’ football coach T.C. Taylor, second spring game and another year separated former coach Deion Sanders. The 2023 scrimmage had limited contact because of the size of the roster.

JSU finished 7-4 in Taylor's first season. Jackson State finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division.

The Tigers' offense has a strong nucleus coming back with quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who transferred from Syracuse. He started the last four games of the season and was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, and Newcomer of the Week in successive weeks.

T.C. TAYLOR GOING WITH JACOBIAN MORGAN Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor going all in with JaCobian Morgan as quarterback

Morgan's top target from 2023, Fabian McCray also returns. He was fourth in the SWAC in receiving with 41 receptions, 584 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson State returns running back Irv Mulligan, who rushed for 674 yards and scored five touchdowns in eight games. Mulligan led the SWAC in rushing for the first six weeks of the season until an ankle injury against Alabama State during the homecoming game sidelined him for the rest of the season.

On defense, the Tigers must replace linebacker Isaac Peppers, who finished 16th in the SWAC in tackles and lead JSU in sacks with four. The strong suit of the defense was its secondary, which led the SWAC with 17 interceptions.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football will hold spring football game