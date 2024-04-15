Watch for these District 10 lacrosse players, teams during 2024 boys and girls seasons

The standard remains for the Cathedral Prep boys.

The Ramblers' perennial goal is to win District 10 and make a run in the state lacrosse playoffs. As personnel change, that doesn’t, including for 2024.

The three-time defending D-10 champs lost six all-district players to graduation but returned four, including two defenders and their goalkeeper.

A defensive-minded team? Maybe. One which will contend? Certainly.

Prep seeks fourth consecutive D-10 crown

What stands out about this Prep team? They play together, head coach Andrew Smykowski said, more than any he’s coached previously.

Prep sweeps D-10 lax crowns: What's next for Cathedral Prep boys, Conneaut girls after winning D-10 lacrosse titles?

“They’re all so unselfish and wanting to make the play that they don’t really care who makes it,” Smykowski said. “It’s been really fun to see this team come together and embrace that mindset, and I expect them to keep sharing the rock.”

Prep was 10-0 against D-10 opponents last year and topped Meadville, 13-4, in the Class 2A final. All-district defensemen Andrew Timon and Ethan Cunningham return from that squad, as do goalkeeper Tanner Ball and attacker Charlie McBrier.

Timon will play all over the field this year, Smykowski said, while McBrier leads the Rambler attack alongside Nate Klan and Rylan Sorge.

“Whether we make a mistake or do something really good, they’re all-in together no matter what,” Smykowski said. “Our mantra on offense is six helmets — it doesn’t matter whether it’s the first or 11th goal of the game. They all come together and celebrate, and it’s really fun to see them embrace that.”

Meadville adds girls' program, Conneaut boys fold

New to the D-10 girls’ lacrosse scene this year is Meadville, which fields its first varsity team. Born from a middle school program under James Fadden, first-time head coach Frances Kennedy will lead the Bulldogs, whose 25-player roster consists predominantly of freshmen.

More: Who are the 2023 District 10 Girls Lacrosse All-Stars?

Conneaut, meanwhile, will not field a boys lacrosse program this year, citing lack of interest. The Eagles finished 0-11 last season.

New-look McDowell girls seek another banner year

McDowell was to local girls lacrosse what Prep was to the boys circuit in 2023, the Trojans finishing 9-0 last year against D-10 opponents. Also like the Prep boys, they lost six all-district players, but the McDowell girls only returned two.

Sophomore Emma Crowers will be tasked with anchoring this Trojan squad from the midfield.

Cathedral Prep sophomore Sophia Glance, left, competes with Conneaut Area High School sophomore Victoria Medrick during a PIAA District 10 girls lacrosse championship at Dollinger Field, Hagerty Family Events Center, in Erie on May 31, 2023.

Cathedral Prep and Conneaut, meanwhile, are likely to renew what was a fun rivalry in 2023.

Conneaut won two of three meetings, including a 10-9 triumph in the D-10 Class 2A title game, while Prep’s win was in overtime. Prep returns three all-conference players and Conneaut brings back four.

Below are 18 lacrosse players to watch in District 10 in 2024.

Girls players to watch

Sophia Glance, Cathedral Prep, jr., attack

Victoria Medrick, Conneaut, jr., A

Annika Biggs, Fairview, jr., goalie

Fairview High School's Kiley Leasure (12) scores past Cathedral Prep goalkeeper Allison Deiner during a girls lacrosse game at Dollinger Field, Hagerty Family Events Center, in Erie on May 4, 2023.

Kiley Leasure, Fairview, jr., midfield

Camille Turner, jr., Conneaut, M

Alayna Ott, Conneaut, sr., M

Lana Johnston, Conneaut, jr., M

Emma Crowers, McDowell, so., M

Niagara Millen, Cathedral Prep, jr., A

Allison Deiner, Cathedral Prep, sr., G

Boys players to watch

Evan Grimm, Fariview, jr., A

Donny DeBlasio, Hickory, jr., A

Logan Watts, Fairview, jr., M

Andrew Timon, Cathedral Prep, jr., defense

More: These 24 players were named to the 2023 District 10 Boys Lacrosse All-Star Teams

Ethan Cunningham, Cathedral Prep, jr., D

Charlie McBrier, Cathedral Prep, jr., A

Logan Shaw, Meadville, jr., M

Jamie Yurkewicz, McDowell, jr., M

Colin Dennis, Fairview, sr., D

Tanner Ball, Cathedral Prep, sr., G

Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @realjuveino.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 high school lacrosse players, storylines to watch in 2024