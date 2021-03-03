Watch Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware match Myles Garrett’s athleticism

K.D. Drummond
·1 min read
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be well represented at this summer’s Hall of Fame ceremony as Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson will all finally be enshrined in Canton. The team could have a more modern addition in the Class of 2022 as the franchise’s all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware is eligible for the first time.

Apparently, the recently-retired star is still in pristine shape despite his departure from the everyday grind of the game. Recently, Cleveland Brown’s sackmaster Myles Garrett made waves when he posted video of himself doing a standing jump to clear 64 inches. Ware accepted the video as a challenge and upped the stakes to 66 inches. Though he needed a running start, he certainly showed that things are all good when it comes to his hops.

Ware played nine seasons for Dallas and totaled 117 sacks before moving on to the Denver Broncos for three seasons where he added 21 more and a Super Bowl championship.

