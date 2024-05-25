How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas on 5/25/24
The Indiana Fever are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.
Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 16.7 points as they head into Las Vegas to play the defending WNBA champion Aces (2-1). Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored at least 17 in each of the past four games. Aliyah Boston had her best game of the season (17 points, 6 rebounds) against Los Angeles on Friday, and Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (12 points, 7.3 rebounds over the past 3 games).
Las Vegas post player Aja Wilson averages 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots. Indiana high school legend and Notre Dame alum Jackie Young averages 22.7 points and 8.3 assists. Kelsey Plum adds 21.0 points, 41.9% 3-point shooting and 5.0 assists.
'Back off': Caitlin Clark gets support from Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon
Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date
9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces
TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats
Through 6 games: 16.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 30.7% 3-point shooting.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Las Vegas Aces