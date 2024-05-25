'Back off': Caitlin Clark gets support from Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the WNBA in the season's opening weeks.

Not all the talk has been kind. Clark has struggled at times as the Fever (0-5) head into Friday night's game at Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon has a suggestion: "Shut down the noise."

'It's really sad': Fever coach, players try to block out social media hate

Hammon, whose team hosts the Fever on Saturday night, emphatically called for cooling off period as Clark adjusts to pro ball.

"I think she's amazing," Hammon said. "Our league loves her. We're just doing our job.

"This narrative of, 'Everybody is hating on Caitlin Clark,' and even the black and white thing … Knock it off. It's not there."

Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds through five games, hitting 32.5% of her 3-pointers.

"She's a 22-year-old woman with a lot of pressure. She's not perfect," Hammon said. "She's a rookie in this league. Back off."

NBA legend LeBron James also empathizes with Clark. "There's a very small number of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport. We have grown a-- men and women out here doing whatever they can to try and make sure that does not happen," he said earlier this week.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon erupts at practice today on the negativity surrounding Caitlin Clark.



"There's no hate. Our league loves her. We're just doing our job."



"Even the black and white thing knock it off. It's not there."#WNBA @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/1k2ktIdnsZ — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) May 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark gets support from Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon