Caitlin Clark stats, updates in WNBA rookie season for Indiana Fever

scott horner, indianapolis star
The Caitlin Clark era has begun with the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft starts at guard as the Fever try to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Clark was a two-time national player of the year at the University of Iowa, finishing the NCAA Div. career leader in scoring and assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.

Here's how Clark is faring in her rookie season.

First impressions: Fever, Clark need time after being thrown into fire

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Game times are ET

Date, day

opponent/result

Time/TV/stats

May 14

Sun 92, Fever 71

20 points, 10 turnovers

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

May 18, Sat.

at New York

1 p.m., ABC

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., ESPN

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

10 p.m., WTHR

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

10 p.m., Ion

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sun. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

Caitlin Clark college stats

The two-time national player of the year from Iowa finished with NCAA Division I records of 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. In 139 career games, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.

How tall is Caitlin Clark?

6-0

What is Caitlin Clark's salary?

WNBA rookie scale places Clark's 2024 salary at $76,535.

