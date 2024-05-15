Caitlin Clark stats, updates in WNBA rookie season for Indiana Fever
The Caitlin Clark era has begun with the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft starts at guard as the Fever try to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.
Clark was a two-time national player of the year at the University of Iowa, finishing the NCAA Div. career leader in scoring and assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.
Here's how Clark is faring in her rookie season.
First impressions: Fever, Clark need time after being thrown into fire
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Game times are ET
Date, day
opponent/result
Time/TV/stats
May 14
20 points, 10 turnovers
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
May 18, Sat.
at New York
1 p.m., ABC
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sun. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
Caitlin Clark highlights
From the May 14 season opener
Caitlin Clark college stats
The two-time national player of the year from Iowa finished with NCAA Division I records of 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. In 139 career games, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.
How tall is Caitlin Clark?
6-0
How to buy a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey
There are a lot of options for T-shirts, hoodies and hats at the team store.
What is Caitlin Clark's salary?
WNBA rookie scale places Clark's 2024 salary at $76,535.
