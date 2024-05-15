Caitlin Clark stats, updates in WNBA rookie season for Indiana Fever

The Caitlin Clark era has begun with the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft starts at guard as the Fever try to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Clark was a two-time national player of the year at the University of Iowa, finishing the NCAA Div. career leader in scoring and assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.

Here's how Clark is faring in her rookie season.

First impressions: Fever, Clark need time after being thrown into fire

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Game times are ET

Date, day opponent/result Time/TV/stats May 14 Sun 92, Fever 71 20 points, 10 turnovers May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

Caitlin Clark highlights

From the May 14 season opener

watch her highlights 📹 pic.twitter.com/Qlak5bm6yJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 15, 2024

Caitlin Clark college stats

The two-time national player of the year from Iowa finished with NCAA Division I records of 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. In 139 career games, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.

How tall is Caitlin Clark?

6-0

How to buy a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey

There are a lot of options for T-shirts, hoodies and hats at the team store.

What is Caitlin Clark's salary?

WNBA rookie scale places Clark's 2024 salary at $76,535.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark stats, updates in WNBA rookie season for Indiana Fever