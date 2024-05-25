Advertisement

LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Sparks score updates, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·4 min read

The Indiana Fever seek their first win of the season again as they visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.8 points, and Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored 17 in each of the past three games. NaLyssa Smith averages 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.

Sparks post player Dearica Hamby averages 22 points and 13.7 rebounds, while Kia Nurse adds 16.3 points on 45% 3-point shooting and Lexie Brown 14.7 points, 40% from 3-point range and 2.3 steals.

Chloe Peterson is your best follow for all things Fever. We will have updates throughout, so please remember to refresh.

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Who could she mean?: Angel Reese celebrates win by referencing 'one player'

Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date

10 p.m. ET Friday, May 24, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 5 games: 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 32.5% 3-point shooting.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. the haters

'It's really sad': Fever coach, players try to block out social media hate

'Back off': Clark gets support from Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

LeBron James is a fan: 'I've walked that road before'

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

10 p.m., Ion

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs L.A. Sparks score updates, highlights