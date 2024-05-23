LIVE: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever are 0-4 to start the 2024 season as they head west to play the Seattle Storm (1-3). Indiana's losses have come to the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, who are a collective 7-0.

The Fever had their first clutch game on Monday, leading midway through the fourth quarter before the Sun made enough plays to come away with an 88-84 win.

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever in rebounds (6.8) along with 10.5 points.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle start time, date

10 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: WTHR-13

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through four games, Caitlin Clark averages 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, both of which lead the Fever. She is making 41.2% of her shots from the field and 34.3% of her 3-pointers (3.0-of-8.8 per game). She also averages 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 turnovers.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlights