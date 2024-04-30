WATCH: Bucs 3rd-round pick Jalen McMillan gets ‘the call’ on draft night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another dynamic playmaker to their passing game in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, spending the No. 92 overall pick on Washington’s Jalen McMillan.

McMillan keeps the Washington-to-Tampa Bay pipeline going strong, as he joins multiple former Huskies who already play for the Bucs. He’ll also team up with one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, making life as easy as possible for Baker Mayfield.

Check out McMillan’s reaction to getting the call on draft night from Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles, and the uproar from his family and friends:

The way @jalenmcmillan20 ran to his family when he got the call 🥹 📽️: @RocNationSports pic.twitter.com/DmXBk25910 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2024

