Instant analysis of Bucs’ 3rd-round pick, Washington WR Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they’re still looking to the future with one of their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Washington’s Jalen McMillan with at No. 92 overall.

McMillan is a smooth route-runner who can create consistent separation with quickness and technique, and he’s got the versatility to line up outside or in the slot. His well-rounded skill set and alignment options should allow new offensive coordinator Liam Coen to get creative with his formations.

He put up huge numbers in 2022, and though his production dipped last season, that was due to a knee injury that he tried to play through for multiple games. Even lined up alongside top-10 pick Rome Odunze and second-round selection Ja’Lynn Polk, McMillan made a ton of big plays in the Huskies’ explosive passing attack.

McMillan is an ideal candidate for the No. 3 receiver job alongside Evans and Godwin, and his technical polish should allow him to make an immediate impact. Long-term, he’s got the talent and well-rounded skill set to be a full-time starter down the road.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire