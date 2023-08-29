WATCH: Big Ten analyst has eyes on Badgers running back

The Badgers football season starts in five days when they take on Buffalo at home Sept. 2 and running back Braelon Allen has plenty of eyes on him. Big Ten Network analyst Nicole Auerbach believes that many are underestimating Wisconsin’s star back.

Allen has combined for 2,510 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground over his first two campaigns in Madison. Somehow, he’s yet to record a receiving touchdown in his short career, something that he’ll look to change in Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense this year.

The 6-foot-2, 235-plus-pound athlete will likely be the largest cog in the Badgers’ offense in Luke Fickell’s first season as head coach in 2023 and he’s not a guy to sleep on if you’re the opposing defense.

A lot of the talk around @BadgerFootball's offense has centered around the new Air Raid attack.@NicoleAuerbach wants to remind everyone that star RB @BraelonAllen is still around. 🗣️#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/HZ6NFDZYPb — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 28, 2023

