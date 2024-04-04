Watch: The always exciting Jordan Spieth made an ace at the Valero Texas Open

To say it was a rough day for Jordan Spieth may be an understatement.

The winner of the 2021 Valero Texas Open was 4 over when he stepped on the 15th tee, not a welcome sign after consecutive missed cuts in an event you’d like to see some signs of life heading into the Masters.

Well, one shot can certainly turn a round around. And Spieth is plenty capable of hitting that one shot.

On the par-3 16th hole at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, Spieth pulled a 7-iron from 199 yards. He smashed it and started walking to the green after a solid swing. The ball hopped a couple times and never left the flag.

Boom. An ace.

What a crowd reaction.

For Spieth, it’s the fourth ace of his Tour career and first since the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He followed with a birdie on the 17th hole and is still very much alive to make the weekend.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek