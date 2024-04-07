It wasn't pretty but Purdue beats NC State in Final Four, will play for national championship

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Perfection it was not.

But Purdue basketball won't apologize for winning ugly.

The Boilermakers, up against the underdog North Carolina State squad on a run of nine straight win-or-go-home victories, started hot before enduring a rough and rugged war with the Wolfpack.

Ultimately, Purdue got timely 3s, helping the Boilermakers lead from start to finish and move on to the national championship with a 63-50 win in Saturday night's Final Four at State Farm Stadium.

The Boilers now attempt to win their first NCAA title in their second championship game appearance. Purdue lost to UCLA in the 1969 title game.

North Carolina State's defensive strategy was to harass point guard Braden Smith.

It kept the Wolfpack in the game.

At halftime, Smith was 0-for-6 with five turnovers.

Smith went the second half without a turnover and, despite going scoreless until a late 3, contributed 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

It was over when

Despite a lackluster final 15 minutes of the first half, Purdue still led 35-29.

The Boilermakers came out and turned the ball over three times in a span of 3:27.

Then Mason Gillis hit a corner 3, Fletcher Loyer stole the ball on North Carolina State's ensuing possession and Lance Jones connected on a 3.

Just like that, Purdue led by 12.

It was all she wrote for the Wolfpack after that, who had no counterpunch.

Zach Edey watch

Zach Edey was unstoppable early, piling up 14 points and 8 rebounds by halftime.

Then he went nearly eight minutes without a point in the second half.

The Boilermakers didn't need it.

Edey finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) reacts after scoring during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

3 stars

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer hit three timely 3s, including one just before halftime. He also was solid on defense. Loyer had just one steal, but drew two charges and added 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Lance Jones, Purdue: Nobody had more fun playing college basketball this season than the former Southern Illinois guard. In his only NCAA tournament, Jones is making it count. His four 3s were what lifted Purdue out of offensive funks. Jones scored 14 points and added 4 rebounds.

Mason Gillis, Purdue: The combo of Gillis subbing in for Trey Kaufman-Renn is lethal. Two totally different players at the 4. Gillis scored 8 points, but played solid defense in addition, a perfect complement to Kaufman-Renn's 7 points and 4 rebounds.

