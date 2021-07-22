Warriors, Hornets among teams considering Cameron Thomas in lottery

Cameron Thomas is widely considered to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the NBA draft, but the former LSU Tigers guard could go even higher than that on July 29.

Thomas earned All-SEC first-team honors last season after averaging 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29 games. He led all freshmen in the country in scoring and finished with 22 20-point games, the most in program history since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Given his ability as an elite scorer, Thomas could garner some looks from teams selecting late in the lottery. According to longtime draft expert Chad Ford, the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in him.

My conversations suggest that the Hornets, Pacers, Warriors and Knicks are all considering him. He’s one of the two or three best scorers in the draft, and he’s been an elite scorer with every team he’s played on. Teams that need an injection of that kind of offense might be tempted.

Certainly, teams can always use additional scoring off the bench, and that is one skill Thomas mastered last season. He recently said that he believes he is the best scorer in the draft this year and can help any team next season in that department.

Thomas has the confidence level in his game that will stand out during his interviews with teams. That very well could enable him to make a leap up draft boards.

