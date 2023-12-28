Vikings to start rookie QB Jaren Hall again after considering Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs

Jaren Hall is back at QB1 for the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are giving rookie quarterback Jaren Hall another try in the latest iteration of their quarterback shuffle.

Hall will start for the Vikings' matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 31, head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday. It's their fourth time making a change at the position since Week 9.

The decision comes after the team took a few days to consider its options in Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs. When asked on Tuesday which signal caller would get the starting nod for the New Year's Eve contest, O'Connell shared the staff's points of emphasis:

“We’re trying to work through what still gives us the best chance to be explosive, but we’ve got to still possess the ball,” O’Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Vikings selected Hall in the fifth round of this year's draft out of BYU. He was the first option after veteran Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon against the Packers in late October. Cousins went down early in the fourth quarter of the 24-10 win, and Hall went 3-of-4 for 23 yards in his relief appearance.

Hall made the first start of his career against the Atlanta Falcons in November, a debut that saw him suffer a concussion on a scramble during the opening drive. The 25-year-old recorded 57 yards on 5 for 6 passing before the injury. Coming in as the Vikings' backup-backup quarterback, Dobbs led the Vikings to a stunning comeback win over the Falcons and effectively earned the starting role as Hall recovered.

But after Dobbs was intercepted four times in a loss to the Chicago Bears, he got one more start against the Las Vegas Raiders that was cut short after three scoreless quarters. O'Connell turned to Mullens with 9 minutes remaining in the scoreless game and he helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 win.

Mullens is now being benched after starting the past two games for Minnesota. He threw four interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve. Mullens, 28, also recorded two interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.