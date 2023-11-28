Bears intercept Joshua Dobbs 4 times in ugly win over Vikings on Monday Night Football

Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions to Bears defenders. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Adam Bettcher via Getty Images)

It wasn't pretty.

But the Chicago Bears overcame two fourth-quarter fumbles by Justin Fields for a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. The Bears relied on four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs on a disastrous night for the Vikings quarterback who saw his upcoming free agency hopes take a dramatic hit.

Fields overcame his mistakes to lead a late drive for the game-winning Cairos Santos field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The field goal was the fourth of the night for Santos in a game that saw a single touchdown and six combined turnovers from the starting quarterbacks.