Bears intercept Joshua Dobbs 4 times in ugly win over Vikings on Monday Night Football
It wasn't pretty.
But the Chicago Bears overcame two fourth-quarter fumbles by Justin Fields for a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. The Bears relied on four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs on a disastrous night for the Vikings quarterback who saw his upcoming free agency hopes take a dramatic hit.
Fields overcame his mistakes to lead a late drive for the game-winning Cairos Santos field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The field goal was the fourth of the night for Santos in a game that saw a single touchdown and six combined turnovers from the starting quarterbacks.
There's no Minnesota miracle. The game is mercifully over with Chicago holding on for a 12-10 victory. On to hopefully better football next time.
Vikings and Joshua Dobbs take a horrifically ugly loss as Bears pull out late win
Yahoo SportsThe Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
Vikings go 3-and-out after the Justin Fields fumble and punt the ball back to the Bears. Vikings lead 10-9 late in the fourth. Bears looking for a go-ahead score with the 2-minute warning approaching.
If you want to call this the worst game of the season, no argument here.