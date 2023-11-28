Advertisement

Bears intercept Joshua Dobbs 4 times in ugly win over Vikings on Monday Night Football

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions to Bears defenders. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
It wasn't pretty.

But the Chicago Bears overcame two fourth-quarter fumbles by Justin Fields for a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. The Bears relied on four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs on a disastrous night for the Vikings quarterback who saw his upcoming free agency hopes take a dramatic hit.

Fields overcame his mistakes to lead a late drive for the game-winning Cairos Santos field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The field goal was the fourth of the night for Santos in a game that saw a single touchdown and six combined turnovers from the starting quarterbacks.

  • Jason Owens

    There's no Minnesota miracle. The game is mercifully over with Chicago holding on for a 12-10 victory. On to hopefully better football next time.

  • Jason Owens

    Cairos Santos converts on a 30-yard field goal for a 12-10 Chicago lead with 10 seconds remaining. His fourth field goal tonight. Barring disaster here for Chicago, he's the player of a very ugly game.

  • Jason Owens

    Justin Fields finds DJ Moore deep in Vikings territory for what should be a game-winning completion. Chip-shot field goal range and a first down with 55 seconds left. Vikings call the first of their three remaining timeouts.

  • Jason Owens

    Vikings go 3-and-out after the Justin Fields fumble and punt the ball back to the Bears. Vikings lead 10-9 late in the fourth. Bears looking for a go-ahead score with the 2-minute warning approaching.

  • Jason Owens

    A second straight drive ends with a lost Justin Fields fumble. This is how you lose a game while intercepting the opponent four times.

  • Jason Owens

    We have a touchdown. Joshua Dobbs finds T.J. Hockenson over the middle of the field at the goal line. The Vikings somehow have a 10-9 lead despite four interceptions thrown by Dobbs.

  • Jason Owens

    If you want to call this the worst game of the season, no argument here.

  • Jason Owens

    Jordan Addison was wide open.

  • Jason Owens

    And the Bears give it right back. A Justin Fields fumble keeps the Vikings very much in this game despite four Dobbs interceptions. Still 9-3, Chicago.

  • Jason Owens

    Joshua Dobbs throws his fourth interception. A complete disaster on a national stage.