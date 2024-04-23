Video: Is PFL making its expected impact for 2024?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reviews the first round of the PFL 2024 season – which is the first season since it purchased Bellator.

This is a big year for the PFL given that it bought and absorbed the Bellator roster this past November in a huge moved that vastly changed the MMA industry. Now, with higher profile fighters available and a more stacked roster, the promotion continued its staple season and tournament format.

Now that the first half is in the books after three events, what do we make of the product? Has PFL made the impact it hoped for?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Dan Tom, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia reviewed the new era of the PFL and also dropped their picks to win the whole season.

