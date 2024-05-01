Video: Jose Aldo gets heated in faceoff with Jonathan Martinez ahead of UFC 301 return

Things are getting spicy for Jose Aldo’s highly anticipated return to the cage.

The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion had a heated faceoff with his opponent, Jonathan Martinez, at Wednesday’s UFC 301 media day. It was their first staredown of fight week, and it was a good one, forcing security to step in before things could escalate any further.

You can watch their heated faceoff in the video below.

Face to face for the first time 😳 #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/bRO6LhwEi6 — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2024

Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) takes on Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a bantamweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 301, which takes place Saturday at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro. This is Aldo’s first fight since retiring from MMA in 2022.

