Video: Jon Jones calls for UFC heavyweight title fight vs. Alex Pereira. Fair or foul?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Jon Jones’ recent, out-of-field comments saying that he’s interested in fighting UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at heavyweight.

Jones, who holds the UFC heavyweight title, said a fight against Pereira would be much bigger and more relevant should he defend his title in return from injury against Stipe Miocic sometime later this year. These comments made headlines, given there’s an interim champion in the division in Tom Aspinall awaiting his shot at the champion.

Is this a fair call from Jones? Is a Jones-Pereira title fight even likely?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss the surprising, but interesting comments from Jones.

