Jon Jones: Alex Pereira matchup would be ‘biggest fight in MMA history’ and ‘no one can argue that’

Jon Jones sees Alex Pereira as a legacy fight for his career.

UFC heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) expects to have his previously scrapped bout with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) rebooked once he returns after injury, but then he sees multiple options.

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is chomping at the bit to unify the belts with Jones, but it appears “Bones” has pivoted to what he sees as an even bigger fight: Current light heavyweight champion Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who has teased a move to heavyweight before.

Jones is widely considered as the greatest fighter of all time, and thinks Pereira challenging him for the opportunity to win a third UFC title would threaten his GOAT status.

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”

Jones went as far as saying that a potential super fight between him and Pereira would be the biggest fight in the sport’s history.

“It would be absolutely massive. A guy with a chance to be three-division champion and a goat versus the actual goat. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane.”

As for Aspinall, Jones argues that Pereira would be a much bigger fight for him.

“You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the U.K., newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square Gardens main event. I’m thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here. Not what U.K. fans are dying to see. Literally just went through this with the French fans.”

