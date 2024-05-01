Video: Alex Pereira forces Daniel Cormier to plead for help with takedown: ‘Stop this guy’

Alex Pereira was ready for his frequent wrestling test from Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 301.

UFC Hall of Famer and current commentator Cormier has stated in the past that every time he encounters reigning light heavyweight champ Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) in person, he likes to feel out where his grappling is at by grabbing for the legs.

With Cormier on the call for Saturday’s event at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+), and Pereira in town to support the event in his home country, the pair crossed paths again, and it might’ve been the most amusing yet, because Pereira had an answer with takedown attempts of his own.

Check out the footage below (via X):

Flagrei essa cena entre Alex Poatan e Daniel Cormier nos bastidores do #UFCRio . Os dois começaram brincando de sparring até que o brasileiro colocou o americano pra baixo e teve até segurança pra separar 😂 Competitivo ou não o homem? 🗿 pic.twitter.com/YXxduQgeYS — Coutinho (@luis_coutinho) May 1, 2024

