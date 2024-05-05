Unwin & Holl lead GB clean sweep at World Cup

Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl will be hoping to add to their medal haul at the Paris Paralympics [Getty Images]

Paralympic silver medallists Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl led a British podium clean sweep on the final day of the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Ostend.

The pair, who won the women’s B time trial gold on Friday, added the road race to their list of honours.

They finished in two hours 10.36 seconds, with team-mates Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan edging out Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall in a sprint for second, two minutes and 37 secs behind the winners.

There was also gold for Fin Graham in the C3 race, edging out France’s Thomas Peyroton Dartet in a dramatic sprint to the line with fellow Briton Jaco van Gass five seconds adrift in third place.

Archie Atkinson added road race silver to his time trial bronze in the C4 event, finishing in the same time as France’s Kevin Le Cunff, but the Frenchman was given the nod.

There was also a silver for Daphne Shrager who lost out by three seconds to Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling in the women’s C2 race, and also for Fran Brown in the C1 event. Matthew Robertson took a bronze in the men’s C2.

It means the GB team finished with 16 medals before the next round of racing in Maniago, Italy in a fortnight.