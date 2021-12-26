Unlikely heroes emerge as short-handed Colts knock off Cardinals

Dec. 26—Frank Reich had no doubt how this Christmas story would end.

As the Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 15-13 lead on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, Reich paced the sideline with a simple message for his assistant coaches.

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter, I said to the offensive staff, 'Carson (Wentz) will make plays to win this game in the fourth quarter,'" Reich said. "I said that. I said, 'Carson will make plays to win this game in the fourth quarter.'"

After a shaky third quarter, Wentz was 3-for-3 on the game's most important drive — completing a 20-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to convert on second-and-17 early in the series, a 39-yarder on the run to T.Y. Hilton that put Indianapolis in the red zone and a 14-yard touchdown to Dezmon Patmon on third-and-9 that put a bow on a gutsy 22-16 victory in Glendale, Arizona.

With four starters missing on the offensive line and the Cardinals keying on star running back Jonathan Taylor, Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his seventh game this season with multiple scoring strikes and no picks, and it was another big moment on a big stage.

The Colts (9-6) are 4-1 in prime time this season. In those five contests, Wentz has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,106 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

His final touchdown pass against the Cardinals (10-5) was a thing of beauty. Running from a defender who ultimately was flagged for roughing the quarterback, Wentz threw the ball at an odd arm angle to a second-year wide receiver with whom he's had precious few reps.

Reich said Wentz suggested a change to Patmon's route on the play either earlier in the day Saturday or Friday night, having the wide receiver run the length of the endline. Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady agreed, and Wentz and Patmon executed flawlessly in a pivotal moment.

"In the second half, we had to put the ball in (Wentz's) hands, and he was able to make plays all over the field, and we needed it," veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said.

The win seemed like an unlikely outcome less than eight hours before kickoff when Indianapolis learned its COVID-19 outbreak had grown to eight players — including four key defensive players and two offensive linemen.

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal were placed on the COVID list Saturday afternoon, likely around the time many fans were finishing lunch and throwing away the wrapping paper from their holiday celebrations.

The trio joined three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive end Kemoko Turay and practice squad tight end Farrod Green on the virus list.

There was little time for the replacements to prepare, but several unlikely heroes emerged.

Linebacker E.J. Speed — making his first career start in place of Leonard — had a team-high nine tackles and quietly made one of the game's biggest plays.

With the Colts protecting a slim two-point lead and 11:19 remaining in the third quarter, Arizona faced third-and-3 at Indianapolis' 23-yard line. Quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled away from pressure in the pocket and likely would have been able to run for the first down if Speed had not stayed home.

When Murray turned the corner, he seemed surprised to see the linebacker blocking his way. The quarterback quickly pulled up and threw incomplete to tight end Zach Ertz. Matt Prater then clanged a 41-yard field goal attempt off the upright, and the Colts drove for the clinching touchdown on the next possession.

It was part of an outstanding defensive effort that included eight tackles and a key pass deflection by safety George Odum, six tackles from safety Jahleel Addae, a big open-field tackle and a late pass breakup by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and a critical quarterback hurry by rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Playing without its emotional leader (Leonard) and three other key contributors, the defense held Arizona to just three combined points on its final four drives as the game hung in the balance.

"I was telling the guys it doesn't matter," All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said of his message to the defense prior to the game. "You know what I mean? Everybody's going through it. You know what I'm saying? Everybody's losing guys around the league. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, so it's the next man up. And I feel like the guys responded really well."

Both Cardinals' TD drives were set up by big plays.

Murray broke free for a 57-yard run in the first quarter to set up a 2-yard scoring run by Chase Edmonds, but Prater missed the extra point and Indianapolis led 7-6.

Arizona's second touchdown came early in the third quarter after a trick play on a punt return put the ball at the Colts' 42-yard line. Murray — who finished 27-of-43 for 245 yards — threw his lone touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to wide receiver Antoine Wesley, to put the Cardinals in front 13-12 with 10:53 remaining in the period.

The only other Arizona scoring drive was a 16-play, 81-yard march that drained 3:34 off the clock in the closing minutes and ended with a 28-yard field goal by Prater with 42 seconds remaining. Pittman — who had a team-high eight catches for 82 yards — recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Indianapolis ran out the clock.

The Colts led 12-6 at the half on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Hilton, a safety after a botched snap led to Murray being called for intentional grounding in the end zone and a 41-yard field goal by Michael Badgely.

Badgely missed a 53-yard attempt in the first half but also connected from 38 yards out to put Indianapolis back in front 15-13 with three seconds left in the third quarter.

Taylor's streak of 11 straight games with a rushing touchdown was snapped, but the MVP candidate finished with 27 carries for 108 yards. The Colts are 9-0 this season and 12-0 all-time when Taylor hits the century mark.

In addition to the COVID cases, three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was out grieving a family tragedy and Indianapolis lost two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher (knee) and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (ankle) to injury during the contest.

A loss would have handed the AFC South title to the Tennessee Titans (10-5) and clinched a playoff berth for the Cardinals.

Instead, the Colts displayed the depth of their roster and left their fans with a Christmas night to remember.

"I think this is one of the best team wins I've ever been a part of considering all of the circumstances," Reich said. "I'm sure there's some good ones in there, but this is up there."