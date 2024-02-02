University of Illinois joins list of scholarship offers for this Dunlap football player

Mack Sutter is one of the Peoria area's most sought-after high school football prospects.

The 6-foot-5 athlete from Dunlap now holds four scholarship offers from Power Five schools, the latest from the University of Illinois, announced Friday, Feb. 2.

The Class of 2026 recruit is the son of former NFL, Northwestern and Richwoods player Ed Sutter. Mack Sutter's cousins are the Mangieri brothers, all of whom are former Division I athletes: P.J. (Nebraska football), Nick (Indiana football) and Charlie (Northwestern football) along with Luke (Bradley baseball).

As a sophomore, the quarterback/linebacker/wide receiver was named all-Mid-Illini Conference first team as well as Journal Star all-area linebacker. He recorded 20 tackles and five tackles for loss as a linebacker. Sutter added 710 passing yards and eight touchdowns for the Eagles, who went 6-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Here is a breakdown of Sutter's offers so far, with his most recent announcements listed first:

Illinois

The offers are coming fast for Sutter, who received an invite from his home state's school — his third in three days and fourth in a week. He announced the Illini offer on X.com on Feb. 2.

Texas A & M

The Aggies made it the second offer in two days and the first from the Southeastern Conference, according to a Feb. 1 announcement on X.com.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes of the Big Ten Conference are the second program to offer, according to a Jan. 31, 2024 announcement on X.com. This is the second offer from a Power Five.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were the first to the table for Sutter, who announced this offer on Jan. 25 on X.com. The Big Ten Conference school is where his cousin, P.J. Mangieri, played his college football.

