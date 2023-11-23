Illinois high school football 2023: Peoria Journal Star player of the year, all-area team

The Illinois high school football season has hit its final weekend with the state championships at Illinois State University in Normal. For the first time in memory, we're rolling out our annual all-area teams on the weekend of the state championship games.

Below are the offensive and defensive picks for the 2023 Journal Star all-area football team, including 22 on the first team and 22 honorable mention — led by our player of the year in Washington all-state running back Kainon McQueary.

2023 Journal Star all-area football first-team

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior is the fifth from his school to be named player of the year, leading Washington (11-2) to the Class 6A state semifinals for the fourth time in program history. He rushed 241 times for 1,873 yards for 7.8 yards a carry with 30 touchdowns, while adding 110 receiving yards and two TDs. McQueary added 20 tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception as a defensive back. He was named all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team RB and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 6A first-team all-state.

Lane Wheelwright, Farmington, QB

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior passed for 1,328 yards and 19 TDs, while rushing for 1,015 yards and 15 scores for the Farmers (9-2), who made the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. He was named all-LincolnLand Conference-Large Division unanimous first-team quarterback.

Zeb Rashid, Annawan/Wethersfield, RB

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior ran for 1,603 yards with 27 touchdowns for the Titans, who finished 10-2 and made it to the Class 1A quarterfinals. Rashid posted 78 tackles (57 solo, 21 assists) with eight tackles for loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries. He was named all-LincolnLand Conference-Small Division offensive player of the year, unanimous first-team RB, first-team LB and IHSFCA 1A first-team all-state.

Caden Mowen, Farmington, OL

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior anchored an offensive line that produced 2,605 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns for the Farmers, who went 9-2 and advanced to the Class 2A second round. He was named all-LincolnLand Conference-Large Division unanimous first-team offensive line.

Farmington quarterback Lane Wheelwright scrambles through the Elmwood/Brimfield defense in the second half of their varsity football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Farmington. The Farmers defeated the Trojans 30-26.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior opened holes for the Cougars (9-3) on their to the coop's first-ever Class 1A quarterfinal appearance. He was named IHSFCA 1A first-team all-state as well as all-LincolnLand-Small Division defensive player of the year and unanimous first-team on both the offensive and defensive lines.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior paved the way for 3,275 rushing yards and 52 TDs as the Irish (6-5), who made a run to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. McLaughlin added 16 tackles (five solo, nine assists) and two tackles for loss. He was named unanimous all-Big 12 Conference first team and IHSFCA 4A first-team all-state.

Ty Dykes, Metamora, OL

The 6-foot, 235-pound junior helped cleared the way for 2,913 rushing yards and 43 TDs for the Redbirds (8-3), who made a run to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. He was named all-Mid-Illini Conference first team and IHSFCA 5A honorable mention all-state.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound senior was the backbone of the Panthers o-line, helping amass 2,354 rushing yards and 52 TDs along with 676 passing yards and eight scores for Washington (11-2), which made a run to the 6A state semifinals. He was named an all-Mid-Illini Conference second-team offensive lineman.

Jaivyn Moore, Peoria High, WR

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound senior had 42 catches for 650 yards and a team-best 10 touchdowns through Week 8. He then added 119 yards and a TD on 10 catches in a Class 5A first-round loss. Moore was named to all-Big 12 Conference first-team offense as a wide receiver.

TQ Webb, Peoria High, WR

The 5-foot-10, 162-pound junior recorded 27 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns through eight games. Webb put up 79 yards on six catches and a TD in a Week 8 comeback victory over Normal West. He was named to the all-Big 12 Conference second-team offense as a wide receiver for the Lions.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior caught 34 balls for 517 yards and eight TDs. He added 46 tackles, four INTs and a TD for the Tigers (10-2), who made a Class 3A quarterfinal. He was named all-Three Rivers Conference unanimous first-team on both offense and defense and IHSFCA 3A first-team all-state.

Peoria High linebacker Gary Rutherford gets set as the Lions take on Joliet Catholic in the second half of their Class 5A first-round state football playoff game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Peoria Stadium.

2023 Journal Star all-area football defense first-team

Zayne Raeuber, Morton, DL

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior went for 31 tackles (18 solo, 13 assists), eight tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Potters (8-2), who allowed 16.9 points a game as a Class 5A playoff participant. He was named all-Mid-Illini first-team defensive line.

Noah Bell, Washington, DL

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior recorded 35 tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, two interceptions and a defensive TD for the Panthers (11-2), who allowed just 75 first downs this season. He was named all-Mid-Illini first-team defensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior posted 32 tackles with three tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two defensive TDs for 6A semifinalist Washington (11-2), which allowed 11.1 points a game this season. He was named all-Mid-Illini first-team defensive line.

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior had 40 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, an interception and two defensive TDs for the 6A semifinalist Panthers. He also caught four balls for 109 yards and a TD as a tight end. Cox was named all-Mid-Illini first-team defensive line.

Gary Rutherford III, Peoria High, LB

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound senior covered the field sideline to sideline for the Lions, who lost in the first round of the 5A playoffs. He holds eight Division-I offers including ones from Indiana and Washington State. Rutherford III was named all-Big 12 Conference first-team linebacker and IHSFCA 5A first-team all-state.

Dunlap quarterback Mack Sutter (7) tries to escape Morton's Trae Erickson in the second half of their Week 8 football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Dunlap High School.

Mack Sutter, Dunlap, LB

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore — the son of former NFL player Eddie Sutter — played on both sides of the ball, recording 20 tackles and five tackles for loss as a linebacker. Offensively, Sutter played quarterback, throwing for 710 yards and eight touchdowns as well as lining up as a wide receiver. Sutter was named all-Mid-Illini first-team linebacker.

Jase Harlan, Washington, LB

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior recorded 69 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for Washington, which allowed 103.1 total yards per game. He rushed for 339 yards and three TDs as running back. Harlan was named all-Mid-Illini first-team linebacker.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior had 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and two defensive TDs for the Panthers. He was part of the defense that allowed a combined negative-52 rushing yards against Limestone (-9), East Peoria (-30) and Crete-Monee (-13). Papis was named all-Mid-Illini first-team linebacker.

GB Kruzick, Morton, DB

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior recorded 25 tackles (15 solo, 10 assists), two tackles for loss and two interceptions for the Potters (8-2), forced 28 turnovers in making the 5A playoffs. He also played wideout with 20 catches for 371 yards and seven TDs. Kruzick was named all-Mid-Illini first-team defensive back.

Jack Hanley, Peoria Notre Dame, DB

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior was a big part of a strong Irish defense that will return many talented class of 2025 players. He tallied team-highs in rushing yards (1,167) and touchdowns (13) at running back for PND (6-5), which made the second round of the 4A playoffs. Hanley was named all-Big 12 first-team running back.

Brett Michel, Morton, DB

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior posted 64 tackles (40 solo, 24 assists) along with five sacks, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was IHSFCA all-state honorable mention and all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team team for the Potters, who 8-2 and made the Class 5A playoffs.

Morton's Brett Michel (23) and Conner Wagner celebrate a Providence turnover in the second half of their Class 5A first-round state football playoff game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Morton.

2023 Journal Star all-area football honorable mention

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

Tyce Albritton | Deer Creek-Mackinaw | Senior | LB

Lawson Alwan | Peoria Notre Dame | Junior | LB

Jace Hackman | Pekin | Senior | DL

Talan Hull | ROWVA/Williamsfield | Junior | LB

Patrick Jordan III | Peoria High | Senior | DL

Chase Litwiller | Olympia | Senior | LB

Ben Mullens | Peoria Notre Dame | Junior | LB

Gabe Munoz | Dunlap | Senior | DB

Connor Pilgrim | Limestone | Senior | LB

Jack Wheelwright | Farmington | Senior | LB

Bo Windish | Elmwood/Brimfield | Junior | LB

