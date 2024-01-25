The Big Ten Conference has come calling for a Dunlap football player

Mack Sutter has picked up his first college football scholarship offer.

The Dunlap sophomore posted on social media Wednesday night that he picked up an offer from Nebraska. This is likely the first of many more offers to come for the son of former NFL player Eddie Sutter.

"Grateful to receive an offer an the University of Nebraska!" the younger Sutter, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete, wrote on X.com.

The quarterback/linebacker/wide receiver is coming off a season where he was named all-Mid-Illini Conference first team as well as Journal Star all-area linebacker. He recorded 20 tackles and five tackles for loss as a linebacker. Sutter added 710 passing yards and eight touchdowns for the Eagles, who went 6-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Sutter's cousins are the Mangieri brothers, all of whom are former Division I athletes: P.J. (Nebraska football), Nick (Indiana football) and Charlie (Northwestern football) along with Luke (Bradley baseball).

