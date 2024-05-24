UNC set to battle Indiana for 4-star Hoosier State basketball recruit

With RJ Davis leaving Chapel Hill after the coming college basketball season, the North Carolina Tar Heels will have a major hole to fill at guard.

Ian Jackson, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble will be the top candidates to take minutes, but Cadeau previously expressed his desire to only play two years in Chapel Hill. If Jackson is as good as advertisded, he might be gone, too.

UNC is already turning its attention to the Class of 2025. North Carolina has 14 offers on the table, including one for a 4-star shooting guard that could be the heir to Davis’ throne.

The Tar Heels’ latest offer is to Braylon Mullins, a 6-foot-5 standout at Greenfield Central High School in Indiana. And they are going to battle the in-state Hoosiers to try and land him as Rivals.com writes:

“North Carolina doled out a handful of offers over the weekend, but none are more intriguing than the one it dished to four-star guard Braylon Mullins, an Indiana-based star and high-priority Hoosiers’ target. Mullins has turned plenty of heads in the weeks leading into the live period and is a sure bet to move up the rankings in the next update. Now, it seems Mike Woodson will find himself in a familiar spot, battling with a heavy-hitting blueblood for a national recruit. Woodson hasn’t had a ton of success winning such battles thus far in his Indiana tenure, so there will likely be enormous pressure to keep Mullins, who lives less than 80 miles away from Indiana’s campus, in state.”

Mullins is a scoring machine, averaging 17.9 points per game over his first three high school seasons. He set a career-high with 25 points per game last season, which ended in the IHSAA Class 4A State Championship game.

Does UNC have enough to offer in prying Mullins away from his home state?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire