UNC basketball lands big target out of transfer portal

Things have been relatively quiet for the UNC basketball program and the transfer portal as of late. Following the addition of Cade Tyson, the Tar Heels sought out other prospects but struck out, watching them go to other programs.

Following that, Hubert Davis and his staff identified new targets and now they are taking a step forward with one prospect.

On Thursday, the Tar Heels picked up a big commitment from forward Ven-Allen Lubin. The former Notre Dame and Vanderbilt standout entered the transfer portal late in the process but drew interest from North Carolina among other schools.

The move comes just hours after Travis Branham of 247Sports logged a crystal ball for UNC to land Lubin.

Glory to the most high🙌🏾 Let’s get it Tar Heel Nation!! @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/3lwLFfI1dP — Ven-Allen Lubin®️ (@LubinVen) May 23, 2024

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward is a former four-star recruit out of Orlando who spent one season at Notre Dame. He then transferred to Vanderbilt where he averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.

With UNC having a need at both power forward and at center, Lubin can slot into one of those spots and potentially play alongside Jalen Washington as well.

The Tar Heels still have at least one more need to be addressed and have been in pursuit of other targets as well, pending some NBA draft decisions.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire